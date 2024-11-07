Plans for a solar farm at Little Hale have been turned down. Photo: Getty

An argument over food versus energy saw councillors reject a solar farm that could have powered 14,000 homes

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The project in Little Hale, near Sleaford, would have been built on 77 hectares of good-quality farmland.

Applicant AGR Solar 3 Ltd said it would help ensure the survival of a local farm and power the surrounding area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, North Kesteven District Council’s planning committee refused it for the negative impact on Lincolnshire’s food supply.

Councillor Lindsey Cawrey (Con) said: “We can’t justify damaging the environment to protect the environment.

“We cannot be blind to the cumulative effect on the landscape and food production.”

Councillor Marianne Overton (Ind) said: “[Applicants] should look first at car parks and roofs, and if nowhere else is left, then they should consider the worst-grade land – not the best.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Councillor Paul Ireland, a member of Little Hale Parish Council, told the committee that nobody in the local community supported the plan.

“Food security should be as important as energy security,” he added.

Luke Rogers, speaking on behalf of the applicant, said it would help the farm survive challenging times.

“The landowner has made a loss in recent years, and has identified the poorest ten percent of the farm. This will allow him to diversify his income and ensure the survival of the farm,” he said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ten councillors voted to refuse it, with three in favour of it.

Councillor Robert Oates (Ind), one of the three, said: “We have a shortage of electricity supply holding back development in this district, and this could supply electricity for every home in Sleaford.”

Councillor Ian Carrington (Con) described the application as “very finely balanced”.

“We need both clean energy and food, which is a tension in rural districts.

“It gives me no joy, but I give greater weight to the requirement for energy in this case.”