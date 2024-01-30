Solar panel project on village pavilion among latest South Kesteven projects to get funding boost

Caythorpe playing field pavilion has received funding for solar panels to be installed on the roof. Photo: Google

The money is just one of dozens of grant allocations adding up to more than £260,000 announced to support community initiatives through the South Kesteven Prosperity Fund.

The latest allocations were awarded by the Shared Prosperity Fund Board or by senior officers as a delegated decision. Community groups will need to provide project details, quotations for work and demonstrate community benefit on applying.

Caythorpe & Frieston Parish Council has successfully been awarded £23,740 to install a photo-voltaic solar panel system and batteries at the playing field pavilion to hopefully save on energy bills in the longer term as well as contributing to the push to use renewable fuels.

More than £680,000 has been allocated from the South Kesteven Prosperity fund so far, with year two funding having been fully allocated.

Applications for Year Three funding, available from April 1 2024, are now being accepted. Full details and an application form are online: www.southkesteven.gov.uk/UKSPF

SPF Board chairman, Coun Philip Knowles, said: "This funding stream is a straightforward way to help pay for projects which support the whole community.

“The criteria is clear. The project should provide a public benefit, which could be targeted at a specific demographic, or the community as a whole.

“I look forward to seeing what residents of South Kesteven come up with to improve their local area and opportunities for everyone who lives there, works there or visits.”

Projects can involve building improvements; green space and outdoor improvements; culture, arts, and heritage initiatives.