South Kesteven District Council.

The draft policy will help to ensure that accommodation is provided to housing register applicants who are in difficult and challenging circumstances, recognising and reflecting the needs of vulnerable people.

The consultation closes on April 15.

Coun Robert Reid, Cabinet Member for Housing, said: “It is vital that we review and adopt a policy that’s fit for purpose, incorporating current legislation and national policy changes including those relating to domestic abuse and armed forces personnel.

“Our housing allocations policy details our updated priorities for allocating social housing, which provides us with the opportunity to better match those most in need with suitable housing and to use our housing resources as effectively as possible.

“We value residents’ views and want them to come forward and share their thoughts as part of this consultation, ensuring we adopt a policy that is representative of the community. It’s a working document so all suggestions are welcome to get this policy right.”

The draft document includes a move to a new choice-based lettings system. To support choice and increase engagement, available social and affordable rented housing vacancies will be advertised on the council’s housing website and eligible applicants can register a bid for any suitable properties.

Elected members are being invited to workshops to further discuss the draft before it is considered by SKDC Cabinet.