South Kesteven District Council Leader to step down after less than a year in post
A new leader will be elected at a meeting of the Full Council on Thursday January 25.
Coun Cleaver has been in the role since May 2023, replacing Conservative Leader Coun Kelham Cooke when an Independent-led coalition formed a new administration following local elections.
He said the change was in line with an agreement made when he took over that there would be an opportunity for the majority group to review and renew the leadership in January 2024.
Coun Cleaver said: “Serving as the Leader of South Kesteven District Council as part of a new administration has been a real honour.
“It is a demanding role but I have had an incredible few months leading a new dynamic cabinet during which time I believe the council has made good progress, not least in being open and transparent in how we operate.
“I would also like to pay tribute to officers for their invaluable support and advice throughout my time as Leader.”
Coun Cleaver, who has represented South Kesteven at events and conferences across the country, said among the highlights during his time in office was seeing the council come out of special measures imposed by the Regulator of Social Housing.
“The new administration has introduced a Housing Scrutiny Committee and is determined to continue work to improve housing services,” he said.
“This is one of the priorities in the council’s new Corporate Plan that will emerge over the next few weeks and will set out all our future priorities and objectives.
“There is still much to be done and I am looking forward to playing a full part in that as l continue to serve as both a district councillor for Stamford St John’s and in other council roles.”