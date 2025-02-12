South Kesteven District Council moves three per cent rise in council tax

SKDC

A council’s cabinet has recommended a three per cent tax rise as part of its budget proposals for 2025/26.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

During a meeting on Tuesday afternoon (February 11), South Kesteven District Council’s senior members agreed on the draft budget proposals, which will be confirmed at the next full council meeting on February 27.

The budget includes a proposed 2.98 per cent rise in council tax for SKDC, covering the precepts for parish councils, known as special expense areas. This equates to an average increase of £5.51 for a band D property in 2025/26, setting the annual charge at £189.37, or £3.60 a week.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Proposing the budget, leader Ashley Baxter (Independent) noted that the proposals have been “debated at length” since discussions began in October last year.

A consultation opened on Monday, January 20, which, according to Coun Baxter, saw an “exceptional increase” in the number of responses. Of the total 767 responses, roughly 65% supported the maximum increase of 2.98%.

An amendment discussed at the meeting was to add a further £2 million to the council’s property maintenance reserve, bringing the total to £3.78 million. This would be taken from the local priority reserve, changing its balance from £5.8 million to £3.8 million.

Coun Baxter explained: “We have a large portfolio of buildings which have not been maintained as they should have been. We want facilities in our district that are fit for purpose.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He added that the council is putting the money into reserves to ensure it is available when needed and to avoid a lack of available funds hindering progress.

Deputy leader Paul Stokes (Independent) also highlighted a briefing note to the cabinet regarding fees and charges at Grantham Crematorium.

The issue of different fees for Muslim burials compared to non-Muslim burials was first raised by Councillor Gareth Knight (Conservative) at the last full council meeting at the end of January.

He reported that to bury a non-Muslim over the age of 16 would cost £1,524, while burying a Muslim over the age of 16 would cost £1,181, making it £343 more expensive to bury a non-Muslim. Similarly, to bury a non-Muslim aged between 3 and 16, it would cost £1,080, while burying a Muslim in that age range would cost £1,181 — £181 less for a non-Muslim burial.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lastly, to bury a non-Muslim under the age of two would cost £1,080, while burying a Muslim would cost £584 — £496 more for a non-Muslim burial.

Members voted to refer the issue to the cabinet, but Coun Stokes pointed out that the Muslim fees have only been in place for five years, with just four Muslim burials over that period. In 2024, a total of 39 burials were carried out at the crematorium.

As a result, he proposed the council take a more detailed look at the issue ahead of the next financial year, 2026/27, but said: “There is no discrimination here in my mind, whatsoever.”