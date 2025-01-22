South Kesteven District Council opens consultation on proposed council tax increase

A public consultation on South Kesteven District Council’s proposed council tax increase began on Monday (January 20).

During a meeting on Thursday afternoon, the council’s cabinet discussed its draft budget proposals for 2025/26, which include two options: a £5 increase or a 3% rise.

Under the £5 increase, a Band D property would pay £176.76 per year, compared to £177.30 with the 3% rise.

Leader Ashley Baxter (Independent) has indicated a preference for the 3% increase, which would generate an additional £354,000, £24,000 more than the £5 option.

The draft budget also proposes a 2.7% rent increase for the Housing Revenue Account in 2025/26, along with a 1.7% rise for garage rents and service charges.

Coun Baxter reiterated comments from a joint overview and scrutiny committee meeting earlier in the week, highlighting that the council has produced a balanced budget for the next financial year. However, he warned of a slight deficit in the coming years due to changes in business rates and alterations to the funding formula, which will not benefit district councils.

He emphasised the need to “look at some ways this year to bridge that gap before we get to setting those budgets”.

Coun Richard Cleaver (Independent), cabinet member for property and public engagement, praised the independent administration, which has led the council since 2023 as part of a coalition with Green, Liberal Democrat, and Labour councillors, for delivering a balanced budget.

“This reflects two previous years of excellent management of council finances,” he said. “We have a stable situation in our third year and are able to present a balanced budget without drawing on reserves.”

Feedback from the consultation will be reviewed by the council’s cabinet at its next meeting on Tuesday, February 11.

The full council is scheduled to finalise and approve the council tax levels and budget for 2025/26 on Thursday, February 27.

