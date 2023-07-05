Changes to a road in Sturton by Stow are poised to take effect in the coming months.

In response to feedback from the local community, Lincolnshire Council has decided to extend a speed limit zone.

The objective is to enhance safety for motorists in Lincolnshire by mitigating the risks associated with blind bends and speeding vehicles.

A1500 Tillbridge Lane, Sturton by Stow

30mph signs on the entrance to Sturton by Stow on the A1500 Till Bridge Lane from the Scampton direction. Picture: Google Maps

In light of ongoing frontage development activities along the A1500, Sturton by Stow Parish Council formally requested an extension of the 30mph speed limit to the west of the village centre, thereby replacing the existing 40mph limit.

Safety concerns have not been prevalent along this route in the past, with only one reported injury accident occurring over the last five years.

However, a report into the change states: “It is anticipated road safety along this section of the A1500 will be improved, should this new speed limit be introduced.”