Speed reduction delay 'not good enough' says Rasen councillor

A Market Rasen councillor has said delays to speed reduction work on the A631 is “not good enough” and could be putting lives at risk.

Work has begun on the installation of cameras

Work has begun on installing average speed cameras between Market Rasen and Ludford, together with a speed reduction to 50mph. However the scheme has failed to be completed in the allocated time and so must now be readvertised and go back out to consultation.

A spokesman for the programme leader, minor works and traffic at the county council said: “The scheme was publicly advertised in the local newspapers in late 2021. And, from the end of this period, we had two years to make the scheme operative and get the signs installed on site.

“Unfortunately, due to issues with the signing and illumination requirements, this time has just expired and, as such, we are having to reconsult and readvertise this scheme again.”

The work is part of a larger plan on speed reduction between Market Rasen and Louth as the result of Lincolnshire County Council’s successful bid from the Government’s Safer Roads Fund.

While supporting the scheme, Councillor Stephen Bunney is frustrated by the delay.

He said: “I am far from happy about this, especially as theinstallation work started in October.

"The team leader sent me an email saying it would start in October, which it did. At no time did anyone point out it would take to December to install or that there was a danger the scheme may have to be resubmitted for public consultation.”

​Coun Bunney continued: “No doubt Covid, staff recruitment and lack of resources will be blamed – this though is not good enough.

"When a project is started, good management, effective delivery and transparency about potential pitfalls should be the norm. Residents need to be treated with respect - they are not prepared to accept anything else.”

Coun Bunney says the delay is also affecting safety plans the town council wishes to implement.

He said: “Eighteen months ago, Market Rasen Town Council purchased a second Speed Indicator Device [SID] to install on one of the sign poles that will be made redundant by the installation of the new scheme.

"This may not now be possible for a number of months – putting the lives of children at De Aston and local residents at risk.”

However, Coun Bunney added: “There could be asilver lining to this dark cloud.

"The extension of the 30mph zone to beyond the new housing on Willingham Road could become a reality sooner than anticipated.”

He has said he has received notification of the plan to start the public consultation over reducing the speed limit through North Willingham from 40mph to30mph, adding: “I was going to write and thank LCC for this. I am grateful, but the above leaves me with a level of bitterness.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​”