Spilsby Sessions House restoration moves a step further with the submission of planning and listed building consent

A planning application and listed building consent has been submitted to respectfully restore the Grade II listed Spilsby Sessions House into a multi-use community facility.

Spilsby Sessions House is one of two culturally significant, heritage at-risk attractions which East Lindsey District Council secured Government funding to help attract new visitors and to create a multi-use area for everyone to enjoy.

Following detailed site preparations and surveys over the past few months, the collaborative project between East Lindsey District Council and the Spilsby Sessions House Trust has reached an exciting milestone.

New designs as part of the planning application show the potential restoration of the building to allow a multi-use space to maximise the use of the attraction for generations to come.

This restoration project will not only allow the building to be operational again, but it will support the economy of Spilsby as the space will be able to be leased out.

The project at Spilsby Sessions House comprises of major repairs to the building, to allow it to be reopened for cultural and art uses, as well as to have a wider daytime use as a community space.

By improving the access into the Sessions House, the building will be a welcoming space for everyone. A new café area is part of the plans to serve local people and visitors to the Lincolnshire Wolds and coast.

Pranali Parikh, Director of Economic Development, said: "The submission of planning and listed building consent for Spilsby Sessions House marks a significant milestone in this project.

“The very detailed on-site work conducted so far has been invaluable, providing the project team with crucial insights and information necessary for the next phase of the programme, subject to planning and listed building approval.

“This is an important and historic building for Spilsby and a key piece of the vibrant cultural tapestry of East Lindsey. Subject to approval the scheme will enhance the heritage asset, support the local economy and generate visitors for the Lincolnshire Wolds.”

Bruce Knight, Trustee of Spilsby Sessions House, said: “The submission of the planning application marks a very significant and exciting point in the Spilsby Sessions House journey. It is a complex building and a sensitive heritage site and with the project aims for delivering a sustainable, multi-functional, cultural facility, it has taken a considerable amount of careful design work to reach this point.

“With planning now being submitted, we hope we can soon progress to the point of beginning to see the plans becoming a reality for the community.”

You can view the plans and comment on the project here, https://publicaccess.e-lindsey.gov.uk/online-applications/, using the reference, 02123/25/FUL for the planning application and 02122/25/LBA for the listed building consent application.