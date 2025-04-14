Starbucks drive-thru approved for Wragby site

The proposed site for the Starbucks drive-thru. Photo: James Turner

A new Starbucks drive-thru is to be built in Wragby.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Members of East Lindsey District Council’s Planning Committee approved plans from Burney Estates Ltd for a new drive-thru café on Millbrook Lane during a meeting on Thursday (April 10).

According to the application, the development could create up to 20 full- and part-time jobs. The applicant believes this could support the wider economy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The proposed scheme also includes provisions for 26 car parking spaces, along with a separate motorbike bay and a vehicle waiting bay for drive-thru visitors. Of these spaces, the plan includes approximately six EV charging bays and two blue badge parking bays next to the unit.

Daren Burney, speaking on behalf of the applicant addressed concerns about litter and the impact on independent businesses, noting that Starbucks has a “strict litter policy” and that the drive-thru would attract passing trade from a “very different demographic” than those who typically visit traditional cafés in the village.

Independent councillor Ruchira Yarsley asked the developer whether they could “beautify the site,” suggesting flowers and plants. Mr Burney responded that he would look into it.