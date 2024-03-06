Coun Patricia Bradwell. Photo: Andrew Rawlins

This year for the first time, applications are being accepted from the North and North East Lincolnshire areas, as well as the county area of Lincolnshire.

Nominations can be made until 9am on March 11 for the awards that recognise the successes of apprenticeships in the area.

Coun Patricia Bradwell, executive councillor for adult learning at Lincolnshire County Council, said: “We’ve run these awards for two years now, and I’ve been so impressed with the impact that apprenticeships have had on both the individuals undertaking them, and the organisations they’ve worked in. I’m delighted that this year the awards will cover even more learners and organisations as we cover the whole Greater Lincolnshire area.

“Applications can be made for apprentices of any age who have made significant progress, overcome challenges or have made a real difference during their apprenticeship.”

Training providers and employers who want to showcase how their apprenticeship programme have been supportive, innovative or flexible in helping apprentices, can also apply.

The Greater Lincolnshire Apprenticeship Champion Awards are run in partnership between the Public Service Compact group, local councils and the Greater Lincolnshire Local Enterprise Partnership (GLLEP).

The three categories for entries are:

Greater Lincolnshire Apprentice Champion 2024

Greater Lincolnshire Apprenticeship Employer Champion 2024

Greater Lincolnshire Apprenticeship Training Provider Champion 2024

Award winners will need to demonstrate commitment, excellence in skills development and a clear drive to support success and growth.

An awards event will be held in May 2024 to celebrate those short-listed for awards and to announce the winners.