Stretch of road near Boston among three key routes likely to be resurfaced

Lincolnshire County Council offices in Lincoln.

Three key Lincolnshire roads – including one near Boston – are likely to be resurfaced to deal with wear and tear.

Lincolnshire County Council says it is looking at long-term solutions, rather than quick fixes for problems with major roads.

Councillors have backed work on nearly a mile of the A52 around Leverton, one of the county’s main routes for freight.

The project is expected to take 10 weeks to complete, with overnight closures from 7pm to 6am, though the date is still to be finalised.

On Monday (July 28), members of the authority’s Highways Committee heard that the road has long-standing problems with crumbling surfaces and drainage.

About a mile of carriageway around the junction of the A17/A151 in Holbeach is also set to be resurfaced over the course of 12 weeks.

This road is another important freight route for South Lincolnshire, where there have been complaints about road quality.

The final route is a 500m section of the A6121 Ryhall Road, in Stamford, along with two pedestrian crossings, which will take a total of seven weeks to complete.

The Highways Committee backed the three projects, which will need final approval from the executive member for highways, Coun Michael Cheyne.

Coun Ingrid Sheard said: “To patch up or do anything less than full resurface would open ourselves up to having to do further work down the line.”

The meeting also gave the green light to a new cycleway and improved footpath between Spalding and Pinchbeck.

Coun Thomas Sneath, who represents the area, said it would make a big difference for non drivers.

“In late evenings and early mornings, a lot of people use cycles to get to and from factories, whether it’s knocking off at 11pm or going to work at 6am,” he said. “Having a segregated cycle way is the most important factor to keep them safe.”

The route will eventually run between Forge Street, in Spalding, and Knight Street, in Pinchbeck.

It is being funded through a £1.8m Government grant, which was originally earmarked for Brayford Wharf East, in Lincoln, but this was abandoned after public feedback.