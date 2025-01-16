Successful crowdfunding programme supports eight grass roots projects in South and East Lincolnshire

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Since February 2023, the South & East Lincolnshire Crowd programme has helped raise an impressive £79,764, supporting eight grassroots projects across South and East Lincolnshire.

This crowdfunding initiative, powered by Spacehive, enables community and voluntary organisations to secure funding and bring their ideas to life, benefitting local residents and areas.

The programme provides a new way for communities to fund and deliver impactful projects. From gardening clubs and cultural events to outdoor dog exercise areas and landmark restoration, the Crowd offers a platform to make a tangible difference. Local and national funders, including the National Lottery Heritage Fund, often provide match funding, amplifying the contributions from the public.

As the programme nears its two-year anniversary, the councils involved are celebrating the success of projects and encouraging more groups to get involved in shaping their neighbourhoods.

A dog play paddock and exercise area

Here are just a few of the projects that have been successfully delivered:

Spilsby Union Workhouse: Interpretation boards and publicity materials.Goulceby Church: Restoration works.Fydell House: Accessible welfare facilities and significant access improvements.Dog Play Area: A fenced-off paddock for safe exercise.Henry VIII Used to Hate Us: Discounted shows across four towns.Museum of Spalding Gentlemen’s Society: Architectural plans for future expansion.Boston Borough Councillor Emma Cresswell, East Lindsey District Councillor Sarah Devereux, and South Holland District Councillor Gary Taylor, said: “We are committed as a Partnership to continue supporting local community groups and projects. The South & East Lincolnshire Crowd puts local people in the driving seat with fantastic opportunities for funding and support.

“This programme shows that communities are at the heart of what we do. The range of projects, their quality, and the enthusiasm to improve our area is truly inspiring.”

A spokesperson from the Museum of Spalding Gentlemen’s Society, one of the funded projects, added: “We are thrilled to have exceeded our target. This experience has raised awareness of our building’s history and future plans, and the community's support has been incredible.”

Four exciting projects are currently live and looking for funding:

Crafty Cabin 2.0 (Friskney): Expanding a popular crafting cabin to meet growing demand.Lincolnshire & Lindsey Blind Society: Providing benefit and money advice for visually impaired people.Gosberton Youth Centre Sports Hall: Installing air ventilation to prevent dangerous condensation.Rural Friendship and Chat Groups: Social activity groups for older people in rural and coastal areas to combat loneliness.To find out more and how to support these projects, visit:https://www.spacehive.com/movement/southandeastlincs/projects

Have your own idea for a local project? Learn how to bring it to life here:https://www.spacehive.com/create