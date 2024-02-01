Support Child Bereavement UK by attending the North Kesteven Snowdrop Event

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

In partnership with the Lincolnshire Wildlife Trust, the annual event is being held at Whisby Nature Park on Sunday 25 February from 12pm-3pm. Attendees are invited to plant a snowdrop in remembrance of loved ones who are no longer with us.

A small cash donation is welcomed in aid of Child Bereavement UK in return for planting a snowdrop within a dedicated area of remembrance, with snowdrop bulbs generously donated by Pennells Garden Centre. Following the planting, attendees can explore Whisby Nature Park, enjoy the onsite bistro café and free play facilities, reflect and connect with others who may share similar experiences of loss.

All proceeds raised from the event will support Child Bereavement UK, a charity of which provides vital assistance and support to families dealing with loss. For further information about Child Bereavement UK’s work visit: https://www.childbereavementuk.org/

North Kesteven District Council Chairman Cllr Mike Clarke expressed his gratitude for the event saying, “Over several years, displays of snowdrops have been planted by those impacted by child bereavement and it is an honour, in partnership with the Lincolnshire Wildlife Trust, to be able to provide this time and space for reflection and remembrance once more.”

For more information on the Snowdrop event, visit: https://www.facebook.com/SnowdropWalk/ email [email protected] or visit https://www.n-kesteven.gov.uk/council-news/2024/01/support-child-bereavement-uk-attending-north-kesteven-snowdrop-event