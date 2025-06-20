Takeaway's change will make 'bad situation even worse'

An Indian takeaway in Sleaford will become a full restaurant, despite claims that nearby residents are bombarded with smells.

The entrance to La Shish on Northgate is just yards away from homes on Parry’s Court.

A planning committee at North Kesteven District Council on Thursday (June 12) heard that residents also had to put up with noise, nuisance and even vomiting from customers.

Councillor Ann Mear (Ind), who represents the area, said: “The smell comes out of the extractor fan and gets trapped between the [restaurant and the homes].

“Residents can’t even open their windows for fresh air in summer, the smell is overwhelming.

“There will be more talking and smoking just a few feet outside of their front doors. Try even watching TV when you can hear that – it’s a nightmare.

“Residents have even had to put up with people being sick in their yard.

“Most of the people who live there are middle-aged or elderly women – they don’t want to have to speak to someone who’s had a drink and could be very aggressive.

“People have no objection to Indian restaurants, but it’s in the wrong part of town.”

Council officers said they had previously investigated complaints about the smell and had found that the extraction fan had been fitted properly.

The committee also heard that customers frequently parked in the private spaces belonging to Parry’s Court.

Councillor David Suiter (Ind) said: “Becoming a restaurant will mean more people visiting, more waste, a lot more noise and more cooking.

“As the odour system isn’t adequate for a takeaway, becoming a restaurant will make a bad situation worse for residents.”

The committee heard that the applicant, Mahmudar Rahman, was “very co-operative” in trying to resolve residents’ problems.

Councillor Richard Wright (Con) predicted that conversion to a restaurant would actually improve parking issues.

“Some people collecting takeaway will ignore all restrictions and park selfishly, but those going out for the evening will park properly and walk to the restaurant,” he said.

The application was passed, with all members voting in favour except for Councillors David Suiter and Marianne Overton.

No one spoke on behalf of the restaurant at the meeting.