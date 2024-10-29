Target date set for multi-million pound regeneration project in Boston
Following an award of £14.8 million in Levelling Up funding in January 2023, Boston Borough Council outlined its masterplan to redevelop Rosegarth Square, providing fresh and accessible spaces for people to enjoy.
The plan includes a new public park extending from the River Witham to the Len Medlock Centre, along with enhanced pedestrian routes and art installations.
A planning application for the project was submitted by the council in September and is set to be reviewed by the authority’s own planning committee on Tuesday (November 5), with officers already recommending approval.
Work is expected to begin on-site in early 2025, with a target completion by February the following year, pending approval.
Other projects supported by the Levelling Up Fund include plans to convert Crown House into a mix of residential and other uses, as well as the demolition of the derelict B&M building to pave the way for future development. Updates on these projects are expected in due course.
Coun Anne Dorrian (Independent), leader of Boston Borough Council, described the planned development as a ‘major milestone’ that would transform a run-down area of the town.
“We aim to create a new high quality public realm which will improve the experience for residents, businesses and visitors and encourage further inward investment opportunities,” she said.
Earlier this month, Rocket Environmental Services invited volunteers to join a two-week archaeological dig in Rosegarth Square, running from Saturday, October 19, to Saturday (November 2).
Participants will work alongside the team on-site, contributing to efforts to uncover more about the area’s history.