Taxi driver surrenders licence after council investigation

A taxi driver in Sleaford surrendered his licence following an investigation by North Kesteven District Council’s Licensing Team.

But the public are asked by the council to be vigilant in ensuring they only use licenced cars and licenced drivers.

According to NKDC, local taxi drivers reported that an unlicensed taxi was operating in Sleaford – a vehicle given as a silver Skoda Kodiak (registration EU22 AYM).

"The vehicle was reported as having a hackney carriage meter fitted internally, but no taxi licence plates or other identifying criteria," it stated.

The council’s Licensing Team followed up the allegations and a vehicle was stopped in Sleaford by NKDC Licensing Officers.

The council stated: "The driver was licensed with the council as a hire driver, but was using the vehicle as a taxi without it being licensed.

"He was carrying two passengers which the driver claimed were not paying but in interview later agreed that he had been working using an unlicensed vehicle due to his licensed taxi being off the road."

They added: "Once stopped the driver then voluntarily surrendered his hire driver licence. So now neither the vehicle, nor he as an individual, hold any form of hire vehicle or hire driver licence."

The Licensing Team served a suspension notice on the currently licensed vehicle due to it not being safe for use.

However, the Licensing Team say they are still receiving reports that an unlicensed hire driver continues to use the same vehicle. The team are working proactively with Lincolnshire Police to clarify if this remains the case.

Coun Mark Smith, NKDC Executive Board Member with special interest in Public Protection, said: “It is important that people using taxis and private hire vehicles feel safe and confident with the cars they use, which is why we take our public protection responsibility so seriously; and equally why passengers take notice as without a car being properly licenced, none of the safeguards associated with a properly licensed vehicle and driver are in place.

“We would encourage anyone with any concerns, or any information about operating as an unlicensed driver or in unlicensed vehicles, to get in touch with our Licensing Team by emailing [email protected] or by calling 01529 414155.”

Members of the public are advised to always use a licensed vehicle and driver. Licensed vehicles will always have an identification plate on the rear of the vehicle and also inside the vehicle. The driver will always carry identification which confirms their status.