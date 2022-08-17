Tearoom and cocktail bar wins license despite 1am closing time concerns

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A historic chapel will become a Greylees’ “premier venue” when it becomes a tea room and cocktail bar, the people behind it say.

The New Chapel on Kinross Road in Greylees, near Sleaford, has been granted a license following a major refurbishment.

The new establishment has been widely welcomed by the community.

However, there were worries from some that the 1am closing time on Friday and Saturday nights would lead to disruption for residents.

Owner Freida Alrashaid told North Kesteven District Council’s licensing committee: “The response on social media and in person has been overwhelming support. The community is very much excited for this.”

She took the late 19th century building on in 2014, and had been working to restore and bring it back into use ever since.

Ramal, who will be the Designated Premises Supervisor, said: “Blood, sweat and tears have gone into this – that shows you our level of passion.

“This will be the premier venue in Sleaford for people to come and enjoy themselves. We hope that people will be happy with what we have produced.”

He assured worried residents that they wanted to serve the local community, and not cause a nuisance to them.

The venue will be licensed to serve alcohol until 11pm Sunday to Thursday and 1am Friday to Saturday, although this will mainly be used for special events.

However, some local residents said at the meeting they still had concerns about late night noise.

Chris Cocks said: “This is a peaceful area to love – with such a late license in the evenings, we will hear the noise and it will be intrusive. We haven’t had assurances on noise limiting technology.

“I am in favour of this venture, but the disruption in the early hours of the morning does worry me.”

Sarah Freeman said she was also worried about the effect on nearby families with young children.

However, Jan Gunter told the committee: “I live around 150 yards away and have no objections at all. We know that 1am events will be the exception rather than the rule.

“We have been promised so many facilities for the area over the years and none have been realised. This is to be welcomed.”

The applicants said they would endeavour to stop noise travelling, and would ask large parties not to park on the street.

The committee has granted the license application, saying that “no evidence had been presented to show there will be problems with anti-social behaviour, increase in traffic noise and parking noise, and that the information was speculative.”