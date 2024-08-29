'Thank you to you all' - New tribute to fallen war heroes added to Boston's Memorial Gardens following public donations

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A striking new tribute to fallen war heroes has gone on display in Boston town centre, funded by generous donations from members of the public.

​Two soldiers standing in silhouette, head bowed, have been added to Boston’s Memorial Gardens, in Wide Bargate.

The tribute has been made possible through public donations – the same kind of generosity that funded the regimental plaques that line the path between the entrance and the war memorial.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Boston-born D-Day veteran Les Budding said: “The plaques in the memorial garden started in 2007 and were completed last year with a plaque to Ukraine which was placed next to the one we have for Poland, which was very fitting. “All this has been down to the generosity of Boston people and their donations which have gone into purchasing the silhouettes for the Memorial Gardens. Thank you to you all.”

Coun Anne Dorrian with Les Budding, Gary Huggins, Royal British Legion representatives, and Philip Collins.

The handcrafted metal designs were created by a friend of Philip Collins, whose father, Frederick, served during the Second World War as part of 45 Commando Royal Marines. Frederick also served with Les. The artwork was installed by Gary Huggins, of Holbeach Memorial Company, who for many years has supported the gardens by installing the memorial plaques.

Ahead of the installation, Boston Borough Council arranged for local business Hydroshine Cleaning Services to clean the war memorial and paving slabs. Coun Anne Dorrian, leader of the council, said: “The silhouettes are a very fitting tribute to all the Boston war heroes who gave their lives for the freedoms we enjoy today.

“The statues have been beautifully crafted and I am grateful for all the efforts of the Boston branch of the Royal British Legion, the Memorial Gardens Committee and Holbeach Memorial Company, in arranging this touching tribute to those who gave their lives in the defence of our country. “I would also like to thank Hydroshine, who look after all our planters in the town, for cleaning the war memorial for us. The whole area is looking absolutely lovely at the moment.” She added: “Please do come and see the silhouettes for yourselves. It’s right that we pay our respects to the fallen but we can also enjoy this beautiful and peaceful part of the town centre.”