Thanks given to police and prison as planters and hanging baskets make return to Boston town centre
The show of colour is an ongoing, joint initiative between Boston Borough Council, Lincolnshire Police and HMP North Sea Camp, the open prison at Freiston.
It aims to, in the words of the council, ‘enhance public spaces, improve the town’s appearance, and foster a sense of civic pride and community spirit’.
Alongside this, it also helps prisoners develop new skills and ‘make a positive contribution as part of their rehabilitation journey’, the council adds.
It is the second year in a row the planters and hanging baskets have gone on display.
The effort comprises eight floor-standing planters and 80 hanging baskets, all refreshed with new flowers for 2025.
They supplement the existing displays produced by the Boston Town Area Committee.
Coun Dale Broughton, deputy leader and portfolio holder for town centre at Boston Borough Council, said: “Thank you to Lincolnshire Police and HMP North Sea Camp for their valued partnership in delivering the refreshed planters and hanging baskets.
“This initiative continues to bring colour to our community spaces, and we’re grateful for the support in making a positive difference.
“This collaboration has not only enhanced the beauty of our town centre, but also lifted the spirits of those who live, work, and visit here.
“We know how important it is for our town centre to be a safe and welcoming place for everyone, and we’ll continue to focus on work that helps make it even better.”
A spokesman from HMP North Sea Camp added: “The way a place looks can influence people’s behaviour. When an area appears neglected, it can give the impression that no one cares, which may lead to more crime.
“By improving these spaces, we help them feel safer and more welcoming.
“We’re really pleased to be part of this project and proud to help make a positive difference in the community.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.