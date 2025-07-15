The Council Tax Single Person Discount review has begun in Boston Borough

Residents are strongly encouraged to tell Boston Borough Council if they are claiming a Single Person Council Tax discount they are no longer entitled to.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Borough Council gives a 25 per cent discount to 10,174 households in Boston Borough, where there is only one adult resident at the property. In the last financial year, this totalled more than £4.19million.

The Council will be working with a third party to compare its council tax information with other databases. This will identify those cases where more than one adult is living at an address and a discount is being claimed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Boston Borough Council is beginning to contact residents who are claiming the Single Person Discount during the week commencing Monday 14 July 2025. This will be done with a letter sent to all current recipients of the Discount.

The Single Person Discount Review for 2025 has begun

Residents can respond to this letter online, by text, or by returning the completed form to the provided address. A response is required within 14 days of receiving the letter.

Councillor Anne Dorrian, Leader of Boston Borough Council, said: "We understand that most residents who claim our Single Person Discount review are doing so rightfully, however, some people may have recently been through a change in circumstances and forgotten to inform us. There may also be a minority who are knowingly claiming our discount when they are not entitled to.

"This is why we feel it is necessary to carry out an annual review of the Single Person Discount scheme. To do this, we will send a letter to everyone currently claiming the Discount, giving residents the chance to inform us if they should no longer be doing so. It is a legal requirement that those who should no longer be claiming the Discount tell us within 14 days of receiving our letter.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"While we conduct this review, we continue to encourage residents who feel they may be entitled to the Single Person Discount or any other Council Tax support to contact us about it, if they are not already taking advantage of these reductions."

Residents can contact Boston Borough's Council Tax team via email at [email protected] or by phone on 01205 314200. For more information about the available discounts and exemptions, householders can check our website: www.boston.gov.uk/CouncilTaxReductions.