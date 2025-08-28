"This year, I’ve done something different" - Mayor of Boston selects five causes to support following application process

When this year’s Mayor of Boston took on the role in May, he invited good causes in the borough to apply for support during his civic year – a change from tradition.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

After receiving 30 applications, Coun Barrie Pierpoint and his fundraising committee have now chosen five causes to support. They are:

Boston Foodbank

Boston Men’s Shed

Centrepoint Outreach

Headway Lincolnshire

Support Group for Adults with Autism

All money raised during the mayoral year will be divided equally between the five causes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Mayor of Boston Coun Barrie Pierpoint and other civic figures, with (clockwise from top left) representatives from Boston Foodbank, Boston Men's Shed, Headway Lincolnshire, Support Group for Adults with Autism, and Centrepoint Outreach.

Coun Pierpoint said: “This year, I’ve done something different in that I invited organisations, good causes and charities to write to me to tell me specific projects and equipment that the mayor’s fund could possibly support. I was absolutely delighted to receive so many applications and it led to a really hard process in deciding the shortlist.

“The chosen causes all support the people of the borough in many different ways and I know every penny raised will make a huge difference to the projects and services they deliver for the community.

“The fundraising committee will be working on events and ways to generate funds for all these good causes. Please do support them and get involved in any way you can.”

At Boston Foodbank, the funds will help it provide free lunches for children during next year’s summer holidays and to better support families in need at other times.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Father David Stephenson, of St Botolph’s Church (a partner of the foodbank), said: “I am so delighted that the Boston Foodbank is part of the Mayor of Boston's fundraising work this year. The foodbank serves people from across the town and borough and works to bring an end to poverty here. The money raised by the Mayor's fundraising committee will help ensure that food and support reaches people who need it – our neighbours in crisis.”

Boston Men’s Shed is aimed at men who may feel alone, isolated or who are struggling.

Treasurer Steve Appleyard said: “At the Boston Men's Shed we offer a social and creative environment bringing men together, giving opportunities to socialise, finding new friends with mutual interests, sharing skills, knowledge and experience.

“We help our members with health and wellbeing issues and we do all we can to have healthier and happy men in the shed and in the community.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We find making items from wood together for the Boston community helps both men and the local area. It is an honour to be chosen as one of the Mayor's good causes to receive funding. Any funds received will enable us to purchase expensive timber.”

Centrepoint Outreach offers a range of support to people who are homeless, lonely and vulnerable.

Elizabeth Hopkins, chief executive officer, said: “Centrepoint Outreach is delighted to have been selected as one of the Mayor’s charities. Funds received will help us to buy new seating for our drop-in lounge, which serves around 350 homeless and vulnerable people annually.

“Our centre offers hot meals, showers, laundry facilities, phone charging, project worker support, and activity sessions. New seating will make the lounge more welcoming, helping visitors to feel comfortable and at ease. We are extremely grateful for the Mayor’s support.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Headway Lincolnshire is a brain injury charity based in Boston. It will use the funds for specialist counselling services.

Ann-Marie Smith, operations manager, said: “Being chosen as one of the Mayor’s charities is an honour for Headway Lincolnshire. It shines a vital spotlight on the challenges faced by brain injury survivors and their families and helps us continue our mission to ensure no one faces brain injury alone. This support will enable us to reach more people with life-changing services.”

The Support Group for Adults with Autism, which meets every Wednesday at Black Sluice Lock Cottages, Boston, from 1-2.30pm, says the funding will help it continue its operation.

Julie Mitchell, from TaylorITEX CIC, a not-for-profit learning and development organisation, who runs the group, said: “The Support Group for Adults with Autism are grateful to be nominated as one of the five groups to be supported by the Mayor's fundraising committee during the mayoral year of Barrie.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Any funding will allow the group to continue with their weekly meetings which are attended by adults with autism.

“The meetings are held in a warm and friendly environment which allows those attending to meet with others with similar conditions and gives them a space to carry out activities under the guidance of the group facilitator.

“Other funds are being applied for and this will be a stepping stone to investigate widening participation and expanding the group in the future. This support is really appreciated.”

Anyone who would like to support the fundraising committee by making a donation or organising a fundraiser, is invited to get in touch.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The committee is also looking for volunteers for such roles as administrative assistant, fundraising assistant, creative volunteer and appeals and sponsorship assistant. Training will be provided.

Enquiries to [email protected] or 07720 406806.