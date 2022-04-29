Three candidates named for North Kesteven District Council by-election

The resignation of former district councillor Michael Kent following his move away from the area, leaves a vacancy in one of the three seats for the Sleaford Quarrington and Mareham Ward.
Following the close of nominations on April 28, it is confirmed that the election will be contested by:
Paul Andrew Edwards-Shea, of Victoria Road, Sleaford – Labour Party
Bob Oldershaw, of Grantham Road, Sleaford – Lincolnshire Independents- Sleaford
Mark Anthony Smith, of Town Road, Quarrington – The Conservative Party Candidate.
Polling stations in the ward will be open between 7am and 10pm.
Anyone needing to register to vote for the election – especially those who have moved into the area since the last elections, or who has since turned 18 or wasn’t registered to vote at previous elections – should do so by midnight on Tuesday May 10 at www.gov.uk/registertovote
Applications for new postal votes or changes to existing postal or proxy voting arrangements must be received by the District Council by 5pm on Wednesday, May 11. And applications for new proxy voting arrangements by 5pm on Wednesday, May 18. See www.n-kesteven.gov.uk/elections
Further information on registering to vote can be found on the Electoral Commission’s website in the section for voters at https://www.electoralcommission.org.uk/i-am-a/voter
Postal voting packs are due to be dispatched to existing postal voters around May 10.
North Kesteven does not have any other elections taking pace on Thursday May 5 as some other areas do.
The council is doing everything it can to make voting at a polling station as safe as possible during the ongoing coronavirus situation, putting in place requirements similar to those you experience when you go shopping, such as welcoming the wearing of face coverings, providing hand sanitiser and safe distancing. You are encouraged to go alone and to take your own pen or pencil to the polling station for extra Covid-safe certainty. Voters should anticipate the need to queue as these measures may slow the process.