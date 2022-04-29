Three candidates named for North Kesteven District Council by-election

By-election candidates have been named.

The resignation of former district councillor Michael Kent following his move away from the area, leaves a vacancy in one of the three seats for the Sleaford Quarrington and Mareham Ward.

Following the close of nominations on April 28, it is confirmed that the election will be contested by:

 Paul Andrew Edwards-Shea, of Victoria Road, Sleaford – Labour Party

 Bob Oldershaw, of Grantham Road, Sleaford – Lincolnshire Independents- Sleaford

 Mark Anthony Smith, of Town Road, Quarrington – The Conservative Party Candidate.

Polling stations in the ward will be open between 7am and 10pm.

Anyone needing to register to vote for the election – especially those who have moved into the area since the last elections, or who has since turned 18 or wasn’t registered to vote at previous elections – should do so by midnight on Tuesday May 10 at www.gov.uk/registertovote

Applications for new postal votes or changes to existing postal or proxy voting arrangements must be received by the District Council by 5pm on Wednesday, May 11. And applications for new proxy voting arrangements by 5pm on Wednesday, May 18. See www.n-kesteven.gov.uk/elections

Further information on registering to vote can be found on the Electoral Commission’s website in the section for voters at https://www.electoralcommission.org.uk/i-am-a/voter

Postal voting packs are due to be dispatched to existing postal voters around May 10.

North Kesteven does not have any other elections taking pace on Thursday May 5 as some other areas do.