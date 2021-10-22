Tickets on sale soon for new North Kesteven community lottery

The new North Kesteven Lottery is due to launch next month. EMN-211022-171914001

The North Kesteven Lottery is close to launching, with the first tickets due to be on sale from Tuesday November 2.

Each ticket costs £1 with 60p from every £1 played going to good causes in North Kesteven. The first draw is set to take place on Saturday December 4 and the chance of winning a prize is a tempting one in 50.

There’s already a new website set up especially, which can be found at www.nklottery.co.uk

So far 26 good causes in the district have registered interest in becoming a good cause to benefit from the lottery, with work currently taking place to confirm and complete all the relevant preparations needed for this.

Any other local charities, clubs and groups interested in benefitting from the North Kesteven Lottery are encouraged to come forward as there is still space to join.

Chief Executive of North Kesteven District Council Ian Fytche said: “It’s great to be so close to launching ticket sales for our North Kesteven Lottery.

“It’s just the kind of good news needed at the moment, especially for the community groups in our area working their hardest to continue their endeavours and looking for the funding and support they need in return. Every ticket purchased is a direct way to thank them for all they do and bolster their work.

“We’ll be sharing more on the lottery including delving into the stories behind the groups benefitting from it and the work they do, so keep an eye out for more on our channels about it.

“There is also still space for any interested local charities, clubs and groups to register their interest, so if you know one which could benefit from the North Kesteven Lottery please do spread the word and let them know.”

To be eligible, good causes will need to operate within North Kesteven and be a charity, group with a constitution or set of rules, or a community interest company. They cannot be individuals, religious or political, or be profit-making.

Enquiries from good causes should be addressed to [email protected]

The North Kesteven Lottery will be run on behalf of North Kesteven District Council. Tickets can be purchased online by debit card once on sale from November 2. Players will be able to buy individual tickets as and when they choose, take out a regular subscription, or even create a syndicate.

The winning number will be taken from the Australian ‘Super 66’ lottery draw and will be a six-digit number. Players can choose their own number (perhaps a phone number or date of birth) or can use the ‘choose for me’ feature.