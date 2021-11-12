Tight finish to by-elections in North Kesteven

A by-election in Sleaford Castle Ward saw Malcolm Offer gain the seat for the Conservatives on NKDC and Sleaford Town Council. EMN-211211-163921001

The Metheringham by-election, held yesterday (Thursday) has been settled by the unusual, but necessary tactics after a dead heat for second place between two candidates.

At last night’s count, while Conservative candidate Fran Pembery had won outright with 424 votes, there was a tie of 404 votes each for the second available seat between Lincolnshire Independent Amelia Bailey and Conservative Dave Parry.

It was resolved - in accordance with electoral law - by the drawing of lots, which ended in Amelia Bailey’s favour.

As a consequence an additional vote was allotted to Amelia Bailey’s Tally.

Both Fran Pembery and Amelia Bailey are the new councillors for the District Council’s Metheringham Ward following a double by-election that drew a turnout of 21.3 per cent.

This means a gain of one seat for the Conservatives after Lincolnshire Independents Nick Byatt and Laura Pearson stepped down.

The full result is:

Amelia Bailey (Lincs Indpts) 405 elected;

Diana Catton (Lib Dem) 29;

Paul Edwards-Shea (Lab) 85;

Dave Parry (Con) 404;

Fran Pembery (Con) 424 elected;

Calvin Rodgerson (Lab) 69;

Mark Williams (Lincs Indpts) 369.

Turnout was 21.3 per cent.

The Conservatives took another seat from the Lincolnshire Independents in the by-election for Sleaford Castle Ward on NKDC after Cara Sandy stepped down.

The result elected Conservative candidate Malcolm Offer as the new member for Sleaford Castle Ward. The full results are:

Linda Edwards-Shea (Labour) - 93;

Ken Fernandes (Independent) - 22;

Susan Hislop (Liberal Democrat) - 21;

Steve Mason (Independent) - 49;

Malcolm Offer (Conservative) - 135 elected.

The turnout was 14.65 per cent.

There was also a by-election for the vacancy in castle Ward left on Sleaford Town Council by Cara Sandy’s resignation and this was also won by Malcolm Offe as another gain for the Conservatives.

The results were:

Susan Hislop (Liberal Democrat) - 26;

Steve Mason (Independent) - 67;

Malcolm Offer (Conservative) - 144;

Eileen Randall (Labour) - 87.

The turnout was 14.78 per cent.