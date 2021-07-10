Time for Leasingham residents to comment on their neighbourhood plan

Stock image

The consultation period runs for six weeks from June 28 to August 9, during which interested parties are invited to make comments on the plan.

The plan has been drawn up spelling out how the council and the community would like to see the parish develop over the coming years, including housing, business and leisure. It can then be used to inform decisions on planning applications by the district council.

All comments must be received by 12am on Monday August 9 in writing using the response form.

A copy of the plan, supporting documents and the response form can be viewed and downloaded from: https://www.leasinghamnp.co.uk/home

In addition, paper copies and response forms are available at Manor Farm Shop and Leasingham Post Office.

All comments should be submitted via email to: [email protected], or by post to: Leasingham Neighbourhood Plan Steering Group, C/O Ian Cox, 11 Russell Road, Leasingham, Lincolnshire, NG34 8LQ.