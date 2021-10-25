Time running out to have say on transport strategy for Skegness and Mablethorpe areas

Coun Richard Davies, LCC executive member for highways

Lincolnshire County Council wants to hear views on what works and what doesn't - and ideas about improvements that could be made. The authority also wants to hear what travel choices there should be in the future.

The authority is working to develop a new transport strategy for Skegness, Mablethorpe and their surrounding areas.

It believes as users of the transport network, the community understands which parts work well and which parts require improvement.

The questionnaire which has been launched at a number of drop-in sessions around the area, gives the opportunity to directly contribute to the process to help shape the development of transport improvements in Skegness and Mablethorpe and the surrounding area for the next 15 years.

The questionnaire covers:

1) Where you live and how you travel

2) Your transport experiences

3) Your priorities and wider aspirations for travel and transport

4) About you

You can also use a map to place a pin with your ideas to provide a quick overview on the issues you see or think need improving.

This questionnaire will close on Friday 29 October 2021.

Coun Richard Davies, LCC executive member for highways, said: "We've had hundreds of responses to our online survey about travel and transport in and around Skegness and Mablethorpe so far, but there's still time for more people to fill it out.

"The questionnaire will close this Friday, so we'd like to see even more people take five minutes to have their say on the future of travel and transport at the coast. Whether you walk, cycle, drive or use public transport, we want to hear you views and ideas on how we can make getting around better for you over the next fifteen years."