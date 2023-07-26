Time to nominate for Sleaford Town Awards 2023

Sleaford Town Council is proud, once again, to be working with the Sleaford Standard for this year’s Sleaford Town Awards.

Last year's Sleafordian of the Year, Town Crier John Griffiths.

The awards each year celebrate the achievements of people living, working and being educated in our town.

The presentations will take place on the evening of Thursday, November 9 and are your chance to nominate an individual, group or organisation who you think is deserving recognition and to celebrate their achievements. Categories for which we are calling for nominations are: Sleafordian of the Year; Young Sleafordian of the Year; Overcoming Adversity; Carer of the Year; Environmental Award; Community Award; Young Community Volunteer Award; Sports Team/Club of the Year; Sports Individual Award; Young Sports Individual Award (under age 19).

Advertisement

Advertisement

Send your nomination for consideration by the awards panel, with full reasons, name and contact details for yourself and your nomination to: [email protected] by September 22.

The council is inviting local businesses, groups and individuals to sponsor categories. Sponsorship is £25 per category and in return, you will be invited to the ceremony and drinks reception. You will also get to present the winner with your award bearing your or your company’s name and logo on the certificate. There will also be a listing with your name and logo in the programme and a mention in the event coverage.