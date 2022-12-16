Households can make their festivities more environmentally friendly by ensuring the right things go in the right bins and by trying a few inexpensive ways to first reduce and reuse where they can, according to North Kesteven District Council.

Waste and recycling advice in North Kesteven

The district council is sharing some helpful waste and recycling advice now with households ahead of Christmas, in addition to a reminder on bin collections across the festive season.

Changes to bin collection dates over this Christmas and New Year period will only affect customers used to having their bins collected on a Monday.

For all other customers, arrangements stay the same as usual. Monday customers will need to follow the same routine as normal when a bank holiday falls on a Monday and put their respective bins out on the preceding Saturday instead.

This means that customers expecting a collection on Monday, December 26 will need to put their bin out on Saturday, December 24; and bins due on Monday, January 2 will be collected on Saturday, December 31.

All other collections will be on their usual day, including on Tuesday, December 27 which is a bank holiday.

You are asked to present bins by 7.30am on collection day. Side waste next to bins is unable to be collected, however households can take any additional waste instead to their local Household Waste Recycling Centre. For opening times see lincolnshire.gov.uk/recycling-waste

Garden waste customers are reminded that collections of these bins reduce in December and January. There shall be no garden waste collections between the period of Monday December 19 through to Friday January 13. Collections shall resume again from week commencing January 16, 2023.

Residents can find the latest information at n-kesteven.gov.uk/recycling and check their bin day anytime at n-kesteven.gov.uk/findmybinday

Many festive items can easily be put in the wrong bin at home, so the council is sharing lots of information in advance now to help. Recycling bins with the wrong things in unfortunately cannot be emptied. There will be messages on the council’s social media channels @northkestevendc and shared via electronic newsletters which can be signed up for at n-kesteven.gov.uk/stayconnected with Right Thing Right Bin advice, along with suggestions on reducing and reusing waste over the festive period.

Council Leader Councillor Richard Wright said: “Lots of people are looking to make their celebrations more sustainable and this is brilliant. A few small changes to reduce and reuse waste, such as repurposing things you have and might otherwise dispose of, creates a positive impact for the climate and may even save money for households at this difficult time around the cost of living.

“Lots of festive products can be recycled at home too, some with just a few extra steps to ensure the right parts go in the right bin. There are however items which look recyclable but are not.

“That’s things like the soft plastic share bags that sweets come in, which must go to supermarket soft plastic collection points or in the black bin to be made into energy, and items like napkins and kitchen roll which can’t be recycled and must go in the black bin only. It’s also incredibly important to ensure that batteries and electricals don’t go in your wheelie bins at home.

“We hope these reminders now help households enjoy all the celebrations over the next few weeks to the fullest, and know they’re helping the environment.”

Households can check the right bin for certain items anytime using the A-Z at n-kesteven.gov.uk/recycling and here’s also a run-down of some festive items:

Christmas cards – If there’s no foil or glitter, put in your purple or purple-lidded bin. If there is, tear it in two and put the glitter or foil side in the black bin to be made into electricity and the plain side in your purple or purple-lidded bin. Or reuse as tags!

Wrapping paper - If plain – with no glitter or foil – pop in your purple or purple-lidded bin. Take off what tape you can. If it has glitter or foil put in the black bin only to be made into electricity, or why not reuse for paper chain decorations?

Ribbons, tags, string – Reuse wherever you can or put in the black bin only.

Gift bags – Stash them away for next year! If not, paper ones with no glitter or foil can go in your purple or purple-lidded bin with any string or ribbon handles removed.

Tin trays and foil – Green-lidded bin only if dry and clean. If dirty/greasy put in the black bin only to be made into electricity.

Crackers (used) – The card outer can go in your purple or purple-lidded bin provided there’s no foil or glitter. So can the paper hats and jokes inside.

Sweet and chocolate wrappers – Clean tinfoil-type wrappers can go in your green-lidded bin. Make sure soft plastic wrappers go in the black bin only!

Sweet tubs – The plastic tubs can go in your green-lidded bin, as can metal tins. Sweet bags and pouches must go to soft plastic collection points or in your black bin only.

Selection boxes - The cardboard sleeve can go in your purple or purple-lidded bin clean and dry. The plastic tray goes in your green-lidded bin, unless brown or black plastic which must go in the black bin only.

Advent calendars – The cardboard outer sleeve or box can go in your purple or purple-lidded bin clean and dry. The inner plastic tray can go in your green-lidded bin unless it is brown or black plastic. Any thin plastic attached needs to be removed - if not the whole tray must go in the black bin.

Old toys – Donate if in good condition, or if not put in the black bin provided they do not contain electronics or batteries. Alternatively, take to Household Waste Recycling Centres. Batteries can go to collection points in shops, and electronics donated or taken to a Household Waste Recycling Centre.

Takeaway packaging – Unless clear or light coloured plastic tubs and trays which can go in the green-lidded bin if clean and dry, other takeaway packaging cannot be recycled and must go in your black bin.

Christmas trees – If real – chop up into small pieces and put in your brown garden waste bin. Some charities offer collection, or it can go to your Household Waste Recycling Centre. If artificial – these cannot be recycled at home. Can you donate or turn branches into décor for next year? If all else fails – take to a Household Waste Recycling Centre.

Households can also try out these tips to first reduce and reuse their waste:

Shop to recycle: when choosing your cards and wrappings think ahead to whether you’ll be able to recycle them. Also check for the FSC logo to ensure the materials are from sustainable sources.

Think long-term: is that gift going to last? Is it over-packaged? Think about whether the item is worth your cash or if a more sustainable option is available. Experiences or home-made coupons for activities make great gifts instead.

Curb food waste: we all enjoy some festive treats, but research shows more than 50 per cent of food purchased in ‘the big shop’ ends up in the bin. Supermarkets are not closed for long, so be realistic about how much you need to buy.