Too big and in the wrong place - council's verdict on Sleaford area solar farm

Plans for the Beacon Fen solar farm, from the project website. Credit: Low Carbon Ltd

Lincolnshire County Council has told the government that a proposed 1,300 acre solar farm is simply too big.

The Beacon Fen Energy Farm would be built east of Ewerby, near Sleaford, and would reportedly generate enough electricity to power 130,000 homes.

Plans are being considered by the government, but a Lincolnshire planning committee has left no doubt that it objects to the plans.

The report sent to the government will say that the project’s “overall size and scale would have a significant negative impact” on the local area.

The council believes that it would have a negative impact on the landscape, local infrastructure and nearby heritage assets.

It would also take up 280 hectares of top-grade farmland between the villages of Heckington and Helpringham for at least 40 years.

The applicant, UK-based Low Carbon Ltd, says the project would avoid 72,000 tonnes of CO2 emissions each year through creating green energy.

Councillor Marianne Overton (Ind) said during the meeting: “This isn’t about renewable energy, it’s about enabling global companies to profit from the countryside.

“Putting solar panels on commercial roofs instead would mean far less infrastructure.”

Several councillors also questioned the safety of the battery farm which would be built alongside it.

Councillor Martin Hill (Con) said: “We have limited information on what would happen in the event of a fire.

“There is the risk of it spreading across all BESS (Battery Energy Storage System) units.

“It’s a concerning development. The BESS containers are arguably more intrusive than solar panels.”

Councillor James Bean (Reform) pointed out that there are more than 20 “nationally significant” energy projects currently being developed in Lincolnshire, saying: “That’s a lot of farmland we’ll lose.”

Councillor Neil Murray (Lab) was the lone voice in favour, saying: “We have to think about the national context, and how much people complain about the cost of energy because we’re buying it in.

“This would offer clean, renewable energy in our own country.

“It’s a shame if we have to cover some Lincolnshire fields but it would benefit our kids and grandkids in the future.”

The county council will send the objection to the government’s Planning Inspectorate, which will hold public hearings on the plans later this year.

If approved, construction would begin in 2027.