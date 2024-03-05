Top-tier councils in Lincolnshire recommended to proceed with devolution

Lincolnshire flag.

Last year, an agreement was made with government for extra powers and funding to be transferred from Westminster to Lincolnshire.

The idea is that local decision-makers better understand the needs of businesses and residents here and can allocate funding for things like adult education, transport and business growth.

The proposal secures new investment of at least £720m into Greater Lincolnshire over the next 30 years. And this is just a starting point, with further deals and funding expected in future.

The full devolution proposal was taken to consultation with residents, businesses and organisations across the whole area, with a survey and public events during January.

However, a number of district councils including Boston and South Kesteven have expressed reservations and opposition to the current proposals – especially regarding the extra drain on resources that an additional elected Mayor would have on the new funding, as well as the lack of representation from some of the districts on a new advisory panel.

Coun Martin Hill explained: “All three councils (North Lincolnshire, North East Lincolnshire and Lincolnshire County Council) see this as a great opportunity to be the masters of our own destiny and not be left behind when it comes to government investment. I’m really grateful to all those who took part in the consultation. There was some incredibly useful feedback that was given including innovative ideas that can be taken forward as part of the work that will now be done.

“As part of the deal we have a one-off capital fund of £20m from the government to spend on projects in Lincolnshire that meet our devolution ambitions. This is for projects that are within our remit and that we can deliver over the next year.”

The results showed that the majority of people supported the objectives of the devolution deal, but there was less positivity about having a new body to oversee these powers, headed by an elected Mayor.

Coun Martin Hill continued: “The government have made clear that a Mayor is a requirement of the deal, so given that there is support for what devolution hopes to achieve, especially amongst the business community, the

recommendation is that there is enough support to proceed.

“In response to the feedback we’ve had from the consultation, we’re including Mayoral question time sessions in the devolution arrangements. These would take place throughout the year and members of the public will be able to directly scrutinise the work of the combined authority.”

More than 4,000 responses were given to the public consultation and the overall responses were as follows:

- 53% agreed with the proposals relating to new jobs and business growth, 32% disagreed, and 15% did not know or were neutral.

- 57% agreed with the proposals relating to education and training, 31% disagreed, and 12% did not know or were neutral.

- 57% agreed with the proposals relating to roads, buses and transport, 33% disagreed, and 10% did not know or were neutral.

- 48% agreed with the proposals relating to homes and communities, 37% disagreed, and 14% did not know or were neutral.

- 57% agreed with the proposals relating to the environment, 31% disagreed, and 12% did not know or were neutral.

- 39% agreed with the proposals relating to governance, 49% disagreed, and 13% did not know or were neutral.

The projects chosen by the council for the one-off capital fund of £20m are:

- roundabout works at Nettleham and streetworks in Grantham

- flood prevention works

- work to Old Roman Bank at Sandilands

- a grant programme within the UK Food Valley business grant programme

- a grant to Sleaford Moor Business Park for the next phase of this low carbon business park.

The timeline for decision-making is as follows:

March 13 - Full council at Lincolnshire County Council

March 14 - Full council at North East Lincolnshire Council

March 15 - Full council at North Lincolnshire Council

Following each full council meeting, the leader will take a final decision.