Tories hold seats in South Kesteven and County by-elections

Tories hold three seats in SKDC and county council by-elections.

The Tories retained the Aveland and Isaac Newton Wards on South Kesteven District Council, as well as the Colsterworth Rural Division on the county council.

Counting took place straight after polls closed last night with results being declared before midnight.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Aveland Ward, which represents villages such as Pointon, Rippingale and Haconby was won by Conservative candidate Richard Dixon-Warren by an overall majority, polling . Labour's Barry Hare polled 142.

Turnout was 25.85 per cent. He replaces Dr Peter Moseley who resigned after falling out with his party over a number of tweets he allegedly made.

Elsewhere Ben Green (Conservative) won Isaac Newton Ward with 412 votes from Stuart Fawcett (Labour) - 147 votes; Andrew Skelton - 165; Mike Turner (Green) - 72. Turnout was 21.523 per cent. He replaces Bob Adams who died last year.