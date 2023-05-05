Tories take control iin North Kesteven despite tough election across county

It has been a tough local elections in Lincolnshire for the Conservatives, losing control of several councils on Thursday but North Kesteven bucked the trend.

The count in full swing at OneNK leisure centre in North Hykeham on Friday.

The day saw South Kesteven, West and East Lindsey swing to no overall control and the Conservatives ousted by a new independent group at Boston Borough Council. The Conservative leaders of Boston, South Keseven and West Lindsey all lost their seats.

However, in North Kesteven, the Conservatives managed to increase their number of seats to 25, confirming overall control, having had to form a coalition with Independent members at the last election. Labour managed to elect their first two district councillors for more than 20 years while Lincolnshire Independents ended up on 11 seats, as well as five unaligned independents.

Conservative group leader Richard Wright said at the start of the day it had been “too difficult to call”. He said: “Looking at results around the county this morning left me a little despondent, but I am pleased to say people up and down the district have listened to our message and have seen the work we have put in and thankfully supported the candidates that have stood for them.

Relieved Conservative leader Coun Richard Wright bucked the trend for Tories in the county.

"We made sure we sold the message about what we have achieved and how much more we want to achieve – the wellbeing services we offer, the homes we are building have resonated with people and they know they can trust us.”

Coun Wright said residents have felt that the only way to voice their disapproval of central government was to vote out local Conservative councillors. He urged the party in Westminster to consider what residents are unhappy about. “There are some key things the central party now needs to address and if it wants to gain the trust of the good people of Britain back it needs to have a think going forward.”

Having welcomed the views and ideas of members of all political backgrounds in the past he said they would now have to consider their position.

Leader of the Lincolnshire Independents Coun Marianne Overton admitted that having some members in influential positions on the council over the last four years has ensured the authority was doing a good job and believed that could be why the Conservatives have not been rejected by the North Kesteven electorate.

New councillor for the Lincolnshire Independents in Sleaford, Ann Mear.

She explained: “The council wasn’t doing badly, we had done a really good job between us.

"We had a lot of new candidates who have never stood before standing against very experienced Conservative party members, yet votes were really close. To sometimes get within a vote or two is quite phenomenal.”

Results for North Kesteven District Council elections, May 4, 2023

Ashby de la Launde, Digby & Scopwick Ward

Lincolnshire Independent Amelia Bailey was successful in keeping her seat on NKDC.

Bailey, Amelia – Lincolnshire Independents 307 – elected

Money, John – Conservative Party 300

Bassingham Rural Ward

Green, Mary Louise – Conservative Party 470 – elected

Hanging on to his Sleaford Holdingham Ward seat, Robert Oates for Lincolnshire Independents.

Pearce Roccio, Electra – Green Party 216

Smith, Nicola Jane – Reform UK 54

Billinghay Rural Ward

Lawrence, Sarah Anne – Conservative Party – elected

Ogden, Gill – Conservative Party – elected

Bracebridge Heath Ward (Two Members)

Eighteen months after the by-election when Conservative Dave Parry lost out on the drawing of lots after a dead heat, he was elected in the Metheringham Rural Ward.

Adeyemi, Funmi – Labour Party 409

Allen, Clive Maurice – Labour Party 471

Burley, Peter Richard – Conservative Party 649 – elected

Cawrey, Lindsey Ann – Conservative Party 644 – elected

Branston Ward

Gilding, Richard Edward – Conservative Party 530

Lundgren, Peter – Lincolnshire Independents 942 – elected

Turner Paul – Lincolnshire Independents 655 – elected

Cranwell, Leasingham & Wilsford Ward

Clarke, Jim – Independent – elected

Hagues, Andrew Gibson – Conservative Party – elected

Heckington Rural Ward

Ogden, Stewart – Conservative Party 702 – elected

Saxby, Jennifer Helen – Labour Party 456

Tarry, Sally Claire – Conservative Party 702 – elected

Heighington & Washingborough Ward

Bailey, Gareth Raymond – Lincolnshire Independents 806

Carrington, Ian David – Conservative Party 872 – elected

Clarke, Lee Melody – Lincolnshire Independents 785

Courtney, Karen – Lincolnshire Independents 794

Crawshaw, Terrence Graham – Green Party 610

Goodwin, Carola Barbara Elisabeth – Conservative Party 855 – elected

Harrington, Reece James – Conservative Party 829 – elected

Helpringham & Osbournby Ward

Jackson, Russell Michael – Lincolnshire Independents 616 – elected

Jamison, Angie – Reform UK 50

Shanahan-Kluth, Stephen John – Conservative Party 220

Hykeham Central Ward

Clarke, Mike – Conservative Party 871 – elected

Edwards, Gary John – Lincolnshire Independents 795

Pessol, Jonathan McKenzie Scott – Conservative Party 801 – elected

Roe, Stephen Peter – Conservative Party 1,116 – elected

Sweet, Nat – Liberal Democrat 635

Tipler, George Michael – Liberal Democrat 600

Hykeham Fosse Ward

Byron, Corinne Nelly Antoine – Liberal Democrat 227

Little, Ross Anthony – Conservative Party 387 – elected

Lofts, Matthew Harry – Labour Party 452 – elected

Nind, Mark Anthony – Reform UK 71

Ventura, David – Green Party 227

Whittaker, Pamela Lillian – Conservative Party 342 – elected

Wilson, Jill Marie – Liberal Democrat 140

Hykeham Memorial Ward

Catton, Diana Elizabeth – Liberal Democrat 92

Clarke, Nicola Francesa – Conservative Party 161

Dillon, Nikki - Independent 252 – elected

Kirkby la Thorpe & South Kyme Ward

Allan, Mark Guy – Conservative Party 211

Head, Mervyn Paul – Independent 497 – elected

Metheringham Rural Ward

Blackman, Gary Roy – Lincolnshire Independents 512

Dodd, Helen Iris – Lincolnshire Independents 635

Parry, Dave – Conservative Party 643 – elected

Pembery, Fran – Conservative Party 670 – elected

Navenby & Brant Broughton Ward (Two Members)

Hagues, Lucille – Conservative Party – elected

Overton, Marianne Jane – Lincolnshire Independents - elected

Ruskington Ward

Fernandes, Ken – Lincolnshire Independents 417

Waldeck, Matthew Frederick – Conservative Party 820 – elected

Wright, Richard Andrew – Conservative Party 819 – elected

Skellingthorpe & Eagle Ward

Goldson, Christopher William - Independent 851 – elected

Johnston, Richard Albert - Independent 584 – elected

Kendrick, Elizabeth Jane – Conservative Party 355

McMillan, Jamie-Lee – Reform UK 65

Pritchard, Anita Mary – Labour Party 255

Richardson, Tony – Liberal Democrat 187

Smith, Nick – Reform UK 56

Sleaford Castle Ward

Darmon, Dave - Independent 129

Edwards-Shea, Linda – Labour Party 199 – elected

Offer, Malcolm John – Conservative Party 194

Sleaford Holdingham Ward

Cockroft, Pat – Conservative Party 114

Greetham, Robert Charles – Independent 53

Oates, Robert Arthur – Lincolnshire Independents 280 – elected

Sleaford Navigation Ward

Aziz, Nadim – Conservative Party 196

Suiter, David – Lincolnshire Independents 354 – elected

Sleaford Quarrington & Mareham Ward

Allan, Bozena – Conservative Party 574 - elected​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

Dutton, Ian – Labour Party 390

Mason, Steve – Independent 475

Oldershaw, Bob – Lincolnshire Independents 660 – elected

Shanahan-Kluth, Melody Susan – Conservative Party 572

Smith, Mark Anthony – Conservative Party 612 – elected

Snookes, Adrian – Lincolnshire Independents 524

Thompson, Jo – Labour Party 395

Sleaford Westholme Ward

Brand, Anthony - Independent 150

Lorimer, Heather Katherine - Independent 92

Mear, Ann – Lincolnshire Independents 151 - elected

Randall, Eileen Janet – Labour Party 119

Waddington Rural Ward

Chapman, Nirmal Nina – Labour Party 593

Cooper, Mathew Russell – Conservative Party 756 – elected

Earnshaw, James Barry – Lincolnshire Independents 695

Mitchell, John Ewan – Labour Party 655

Pennell, Lance – Conservative Party 734 – elected

Sanders, Leigh – Conservative Party 704​​​​​​​ – elected

Witham St Hughs & Swinderby Ward

Elliott, Mitch – Lincolnshire Independents 542 – elected

Howe, Sue – Conservative Party 284

Overton, Charles Peter – Lincolnshire Independents 616 – elected

Robinson, Stuart William – Conservative Party 256

Lincolnshire County Council’s Eagle & Hykeham West Division by-election

Eagle & Hykeham West Division

Briggs, Alan William – Conservative Party 759 - elected

Dillon, Nikki - Independent 299

Horscroft, Sally Anne – Green Party 103

Overton, Charles Peter – Lincolnshire Independents 470

Richardson, Tony – Liberal Democrats 178

Shaw, Charles William – Liberal Party - Keep Local Liberal Team 10

Smith, Nicola Jane – Reform UK 75

Watt, Calum – Labour Party 439