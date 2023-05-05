Tories take control in North Kesteven despite tough election across county

The day saw South Kesteven, West and East Lindsey swing to no overall control and the Conservatives ousted by a new independent group at Boston Borough Council. The Conservative leaders of Boston, South Keseven and West Lindsey all lost their seats.
However, in North Kesteven, the Conservatives managed to increase their number of seats to 25, confirming overall control, having had to form a coalition with Independent members at the last election. Labour managed to elect their first two district councillors for more than 20 years while Lincolnshire Independents ended up on 11 seats, as well as five unaligned independents.
Conservative group leader Richard Wright said at the start of the day it had been “too difficult to call”. He said: “Looking at results around the county this morning left me a little despondent, but I am pleased to say people up and down the district have listened to our message and have seen the work we have put in and thankfully supported the candidates that have stood for them.
"We made sure we sold the message about what we have achieved and how much more we want to achieve – the wellbeing services we offer, the homes we are building have resonated with people and they know they can trust us.”
Coun Wright said residents have felt that the only way to voice their disapproval of central government was to vote out local Conservative councillors. He urged the party in Westminster to consider what residents are unhappy about. “There are some key things the central party now needs to address and if it wants to gain the trust of the good people of Britain back it needs to have a think going forward.”
Having welcomed the views and ideas of members of all political backgrounds in the past he said they would now have to consider their position.
Leader of the Lincolnshire Independents Coun Marianne Overton admitted that having some members in influential positions on the council over the last four years has ensured the authority was doing a good job and believed that could be why the Conservatives have not been rejected by the North Kesteven electorate.
She explained: “The council wasn’t doing badly, we had done a really good job between us.
"We had a lot of new candidates who have never stood before standing against very experienced Conservative party members, yet votes were really close. To sometimes get within a vote or two is quite phenomenal.”
Results for North Kesteven District Council elections, May 4, 2023
Ashby de la Launde, Digby & Scopwick Ward
Bailey, Amelia – Lincolnshire Independents 307 – elected
Money, John – Conservative Party 300
Bassingham Rural Ward
Green, Mary Louise – Conservative Party 470 – elected
Pearce Roccio, Electra – Green Party 216
Smith, Nicola Jane – Reform UK 54
Billinghay Rural Ward
Lawrence, Sarah Anne – Conservative Party – elected
Ogden, Gill – Conservative Party – elected
Bracebridge Heath Ward (Two Members)
Adeyemi, Funmi – Labour Party 409
Allen, Clive Maurice – Labour Party 471
Burley, Peter Richard – Conservative Party 649 – elected
Cawrey, Lindsey Ann – Conservative Party 644 – elected
Branston Ward
Gilding, Richard Edward – Conservative Party 530
Lundgren, Peter – Lincolnshire Independents 942 – elected
Turner Paul – Lincolnshire Independents 655 – elected
Cranwell, Leasingham & Wilsford Ward
Clarke, Jim – Independent – elected
Hagues, Andrew Gibson – Conservative Party – elected
Heckington Rural Ward
Ogden, Stewart – Conservative Party 702 – elected
Saxby, Jennifer Helen – Labour Party 456
Tarry, Sally Claire – Conservative Party 702 – elected
Heighington & Washingborough Ward
Bailey, Gareth Raymond – Lincolnshire Independents 806
Carrington, Ian David – Conservative Party 872 – elected
Clarke, Lee Melody – Lincolnshire Independents 785
Courtney, Karen – Lincolnshire Independents 794
Crawshaw, Terrence Graham – Green Party 610
Goodwin, Carola Barbara Elisabeth – Conservative Party 855 – elected
Harrington, Reece James – Conservative Party 829 – elected
Helpringham & Osbournby Ward
Jackson, Russell Michael – Lincolnshire Independents 616 – elected
Jamison, Angie – Reform UK 50
Shanahan-Kluth, Stephen John – Conservative Party 220
Hykeham Central Ward
Clarke, Mike – Conservative Party 871 – elected
Edwards, Gary John – Lincolnshire Independents 795
Pessol, Jonathan McKenzie Scott – Conservative Party 801 – elected
Roe, Stephen Peter – Conservative Party 1,116 – elected
Sweet, Nat – Liberal Democrat 635
Tipler, George Michael – Liberal Democrat 600
Hykeham Fosse Ward
Byron, Corinne Nelly Antoine – Liberal Democrat 227
Little, Ross Anthony – Conservative Party 387 – elected
Lofts, Matthew Harry – Labour Party 452 – elected
Nind, Mark Anthony – Reform UK 71
Ventura, David – Green Party 227
Whittaker, Pamela Lillian – Conservative Party 342 – elected
Wilson, Jill Marie – Liberal Democrat 140
Hykeham Memorial Ward
Catton, Diana Elizabeth – Liberal Democrat 92
Clarke, Nicola Francesa – Conservative Party 161
Dillon, Nikki - Independent 252 – elected
Kirkby la Thorpe & South Kyme Ward
Allan, Mark Guy – Conservative Party 211
Head, Mervyn Paul – Independent 497 – elected
Metheringham Rural Ward
Blackman, Gary Roy – Lincolnshire Independents 512
Dodd, Helen Iris – Lincolnshire Independents 635
Parry, Dave – Conservative Party 643 – elected
Pembery, Fran – Conservative Party 670 – elected
Navenby & Brant Broughton Ward (Two Members)
Hagues, Lucille – Conservative Party – elected
Overton, Marianne Jane – Lincolnshire Independents - elected
Ruskington Ward
Fernandes, Ken – Lincolnshire Independents 417
Waldeck, Matthew Frederick – Conservative Party 820 – elected
Wright, Richard Andrew – Conservative Party 819 – elected
Skellingthorpe & Eagle Ward
Goldson, Christopher William - Independent 851 – elected
Johnston, Richard Albert - Independent 584 – elected
Kendrick, Elizabeth Jane – Conservative Party 355
McMillan, Jamie-Lee – Reform UK 65
Pritchard, Anita Mary – Labour Party 255
Richardson, Tony – Liberal Democrat 187
Smith, Nick – Reform UK 56
Sleaford Castle Ward
Darmon, Dave - Independent 129
Edwards-Shea, Linda – Labour Party 199 – elected
Offer, Malcolm John – Conservative Party 194
Sleaford Holdingham Ward
Cockroft, Pat – Conservative Party 114
Greetham, Robert Charles – Independent 53
Oates, Robert Arthur – Lincolnshire Independents 280 – elected
Sleaford Navigation Ward
Aziz, Nadim – Conservative Party 196
Suiter, David – Lincolnshire Independents 354 – elected
Sleaford Quarrington & Mareham Ward
Allan, Bozena – Conservative Party 574 - elected
Dutton, Ian – Labour Party 390
Mason, Steve – Independent 475
Oldershaw, Bob – Lincolnshire Independents 660 – elected
Shanahan-Kluth, Melody Susan – Conservative Party 572
Smith, Mark Anthony – Conservative Party 612 – elected
Snookes, Adrian – Lincolnshire Independents 524
Thompson, Jo – Labour Party 395
Sleaford Westholme Ward
Brand, Anthony - Independent 150
Lorimer, Heather Katherine - Independent 92
Mear, Ann – Lincolnshire Independents 151 - elected
Randall, Eileen Janet – Labour Party 119
Waddington Rural Ward
Chapman, Nirmal Nina – Labour Party 593
Cooper, Mathew Russell – Conservative Party 756 – elected
Earnshaw, James Barry – Lincolnshire Independents 695
Mitchell, John Ewan – Labour Party 655
Pennell, Lance – Conservative Party 734 – elected
Sanders, Leigh – Conservative Party 704 – elected
Witham St Hughs & Swinderby Ward
Elliott, Mitch – Lincolnshire Independents 542 – elected
Howe, Sue – Conservative Party 284
Overton, Charles Peter – Lincolnshire Independents 616 – elected
Robinson, Stuart William – Conservative Party 256
Lincolnshire County Council’s Eagle & Hykeham West Division by-election
Eagle & Hykeham West Division
Briggs, Alan William – Conservative Party 759 - elected
Dillon, Nikki - Independent 299
Horscroft, Sally Anne – Green Party 103
Overton, Charles Peter – Lincolnshire Independents 470
Richardson, Tony – Liberal Democrats 178
Shaw, Charles William – Liberal Party - Keep Local Liberal Team 10
Smith, Nicola Jane – Reform UK 75
Watt, Calum – Labour Party 439