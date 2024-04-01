Town Council launches legal challenge against Sleafod Market Place plan

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

In January, NK’s planning committee approved an amended scheme for the Market Place which included some provision for disabled parking.

New seating, lighting, raised beds and paving are also in the design to enhance the area, despite petitions adding up to 1,000 signatures and businesses claiming it would kill footfall, restrict disabled access and deliveries.

On Wednesday March 20, after a feasibility study, Sleaford Town Council resolved to submit a Judicial Review letter of intent, setting aside £20,000 to cover the cost of legal advice while seeking further legal advice regarding issues of land ownership and highways around the Market Place. Town councillors also agreed to accept offers of public donations towards their legal costs.

Sleaford Market Place.

Chairman of the council and mayor, Coun Anthony Brand said it is the early stages where a High Court judge looks at the evidence from both sides and decides if there is sufficient reason for it to move ahead to a full hearing.

He added: “Of course it is still possible for both sides to arrive at an acceptable agreement. In this regard we have met with representatives of NKDC to start to establish the basis for a potential solution.”