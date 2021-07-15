Town to launch ‘city status’ bid

No Caption ABCDE EMN-211207-111124005

The council says it will be working on a proposal with partners to put a bid together after a conversation between the political group leaders.

A competition has been launched across the UK to celebrate the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee by granting city status to a select number of towns for the first time in ten years.

The council’s portfolio holder for heritage, Coun Richard Austin, said it was a real opportunity for Boston

Councils have until December 8 to apply for city status, and they will be judged on civic pride, heritage and innovation, according to the guidance for the competition.

Coun Austin, said: “It is fantastic news that a civic honours competition is being held.

As a borough we are immensely proud of our history and heritage and following a conversation between group leaders on the council is was decided that a bid should be developed for submission to Government for ‘city’ status.

“The bid submission would be subject to council approval.

“The competition gives us great opportunity to highlight Boston’s heritage and its worldwide connections by showcasing the people and places that make Boston so unique and worthy of such an accolade.

“Having recently secured significant Government investment of £21.9m through the Towns’ Fund; and submitted a bid for a further £20m from the Government’s Levelling Up fund, over the coming years we expect to see Boston further transform and become an even more popular place to live, work, visit and invest.”