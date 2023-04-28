Register
Trail and church gain funding

Repairs to a parish church and a wartime airfield trail are among the projects to benefit from funding grants from South Kesteven District Council this month.

Andy Hubbert
By Andy Hubbert
Published 28th Apr 2023, 16:54 BST
The stained glass window dedicated to the 1st Airborne Signals Regiment in Caythorpe.The stained glass window dedicated to the 1st Airborne Signals Regiment in Caythorpe.
The stained glass window dedicated to the 1st Airborne Signals Regiment in Caythorpe.

The £12,977 for Caythorpe and Frieston Parish Council is part of £58,023 approved for a range of community initiatives across South Kesteven.

The projects were confirmed at a meeting of the Prosperity Fund Board, with nearly £1 million still available to allocate.

The South Kesteven Prosperity Fund is part of South Kesteven’s UK Shared Prosperity Fund allocation from the Government for community improvement. Details of how to apply can be found online at: www.southkesteven.gov.uk/SPFgrants

The funding for Caythorpe will go towards the installing of an automated winding and regulation system in Grade I listed St Vincent’s Church.

The church welcomes many visitors, with the mechanical clock, set within the church, among the main attractions. The clock was made and installed by Dent of London in 1842, over 10 years before the company installed the Great Clock in the tower at the Houses of Parliament.

Another £4,000 has been pledged to the Arnhem 1944 Fellowship project to commission a feasibility study to establish a new Arnhem and Airborne Forces Trail throughout South Kesteven.

It would link existing heritage sites where aircraft transported airborne troops to fight in Holland in the Second World War.

