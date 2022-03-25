Trees planted to help mark Platinum Jubilee

No Caption ABCDE EMN-220318-134751001

As part of The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee Green Canopy initiative, Heckington Parish Council has been planting silver birch and rowan trees in the village.

The work has also helped replace some trees damaged by Storm Eunice.

A spokesman said: “The silver birches are quick growing, usually slender upright trees with decorative bark which looks especially good in winter. The rowan was chosen to help provide pollen sources when flowering and the autumn berries will provide fuel for birds such as blackbirds and robins.”

Other native trees and shrubs have also recently been planted in the cemetery in Boston Road.

“It is hoped that these will not only provide benefits for local wildlife, but will also enhance the attractiveness of such a peaceful place,” the spokesman added.