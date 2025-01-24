Tributes as former council chairman dies
In a statement from North Kesteven District Council, the authority said she “is also fondly remembered for her devotion to the council and the community she served.” She was ward member for the Leasingham Ward until she stood down at the district council elections in 2023 and had continued to serve on Leasingham Parish Council.
Over her time, she served on almost every committee of the District Council and had been council chairman twice.
She passed away earlier this month.
In a statement posted by Leasingham parish council they said: “It is with greatest sadness that we have to announce that Coun Susan Waring has passed away in hospital after a short illness.
“Our thoughts and prayers are with her family and friends.
“She will be sadly missed.”
Longstanding District Councillor Peter Burley has also died and been remembered as a popular member of both the council and his community.
Coun Burley had represented Bracebridge Heath, and formerly Waddington East, for 17 and a half years. He passed away in December after a serious fall at home.
The district council said: "Our deepest condolences are with all who knew them.”
