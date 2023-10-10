Tributes have been paid to long-standing North Kesteven District Councillor Gill Ogden whose death was announced over the weekend.

Coun Gill Ogden. Photo: NKDC

District councillors and staff are saddened by the news of her death, having been a highly regarded member and former chairman, having served for 12 years and most recently re-elected unopposed in May 2023 for a fourth consecutive term for the Billinghay Rural Ward.

Coun Ogden was first elected to the district council in 2011. She sat as a Conservative alongside her husband Stewart whose ward included Heckington and surrounding villages, where they were long-established members of the community.

She was chairman of council in the civic year 2015/16, raising £19,400 for her nominated charities the International Bomber Command Centre – which at the time was in its funding phase – and Canine Partners which provides assistance dogs for people with disabilities.

Council Leader Coun Richard Wright said: “Gill was a very much respected and liked member of both the Conservative Group and the whole council. She applied practical, no-nonsense sense to any issue and always had the best for her residents at the forefront of her mind and decision making.

“I’m personally very saddened by Gill’s passing, as only a couple of weeks ago, we spoke on the phone after a procedure, that she believed was going to get her back on her feet and back into council meetings, something she very much wanted to resume.

“I will miss her sound advice and ‘northern’ look on life we both shared, despite being from opposite sides of the Pennines. Gill will be very sadly missed.”

Council Chief Executive Ian Fytche said: “Across the authority, members and officers alike, we are saddened to learn of Gill’s death and send our thoughts and prayers to her family, friends, and the local community that she represented so diligently on North Kesteven District Council. Gill will be remembered as a dedicated councillor, determined to make a difference for the people she represented over her 12 years on the council.”

Coun Marianne Overton, Leader of the Lincolnshire Independents group also paid tribute, saying: “A principled and pragmatic member, Gill was always kind and respectful of all colleagues, regardless on political affiliation.

"Despite being unwell, Gill was determined to do her best, even attending the full council meeting in July.

"We send our sincere condolences to her husband Councillor Stewart Ogden, her family, friends and colleagues. Gill will be much missed.”

Coun Mrs Ogden was also Vice Chairman of Council in 2014/15; Vice Chairman of Planning Sub Committee 2015 to 2018; Vice Chairman of Licensing Committees and Vice Chairman of the Performance & Resources Scrutiny Panel, 2018 to 2019.

During her 12 years as a Councillor, Mrs Ogden had served on many committees including Audit Committee, Council, Councillor Pre-Application Planning Forum, Environment Overview & Scrutiny Panel, Flourishing Communities Scrutiny Committee, Member Development Panel, Licensing Committees and Sub-Committees, Performance & Resources Overview & Scrutiny Panel, Planning Committee and Tenant Liaison Panel; all of which she dedicated immense time and energy to, according to the council.

Arrangements for filling the vacancy will be announced in due course.