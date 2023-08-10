Two-storey extension proposed for former Scala Theatre, in Boston, including 'destination' rooftop bar/restaurant

Plans have been submitted to Boston Borough Council to add two storeys to the rear of the former Scala Theatre in the town centre.

A visualisation of how the two-storey extension would look at the former Scala Theatre, Boston.

Under the proposals, the lower of the two floors would be for office space, while the upper storey would be used as a rooftop bar/restaurant, featuring indoor and outdoor seating areas.

The application follows four others submitted since late 2021 for the site – two relating to windows and access, two to the provision of dwellings. All have been approved.

In addition to the two-storey extension, this latest application proposes changes to the existing shop front in Dolphin Lane, including the addition of a new commercial entrance and residential entrance. It also asks for a change of use of the ground floor retail space to accommodate the new residential entrance.

Another angle on the proposed extension for the former Scala Theatre, in Boston.

The former Scala Theatre’s last occupant was Poundstretcher, which opened out onto Market Place. However, all of the proposals relate to the rear of the building.

In a planning statement prepared for the applicant, Dr Rami Yousiff, agents Class Q write: “There would be limited visibility of the proposed development within the context of key landmarks or the Conservation Area. The change would be barely perceptible, save for the views from the east of the building and these views would be experienced only very briefly.”

In terms of public benefits, it notes: “The development will enhance the social fabric of the area by providing a vibrant and versatile space for socializing, networking, and community engagement. The rooftop bar/restaurant will become a destination for residents and visitors alike, offering a unique experience and fostering a sense of community pride. Moreover, the provision of office space will support the growth of local businesses, promoting entrepreneurship and collaboration within the area.”