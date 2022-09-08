Two weeks of extensive resurfacing means night time closures on A153 near Billinghay

Road works.

A two-phase set of roadworks has been announced by Lincolnshire highways to improve the quality and durability of North Kyme Drove in Billinghay.

Scheduled to start on September 19, the surfacing works will happen in two parts. The first being five nights across the first week with four nights then happening in week two.

The work is being carried out at night to minimise disruption to traffic flow and residents as much as possible. The road will be closed to all traffic overnight with a local diversion in place to ensure the safety of the crew and road users.

The first part of the works will get underway on September 19 and will last for five nights, beginning on Monday and going through to Friday.

No work will happen on site on Saturday and Sunday nights.

The second week’s work will happen across four nights including Monday to Thursday. The work is currently scheduled to be completed across Thursday September 29.

On each scheduled night of work the crew will be on site from 7pm to 6am.

Karen Cassar, assistant director for highways, said: “This surfacing work will mean better travelling conditions for residents and businesses in the area.

“Whilst there will be some unavoidable disruption, we are working hard to try and minimise the impact that our resurfacing programme will have.

“We want to take this opportunity to thank everyone affected by the project for their patience and understanding whilst our teams work on site.”