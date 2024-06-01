U-turn on parking
The planned summer-season closure to parking on Market Rasen’s market place has been shelved.
Just days after announcing the closure to make it easier for events to go ahead and help create a social space, the Town Council has said the closure will not now be happening.
Mayor Jo Pilley said: “The Town Council has listened to the feedback received, from both businesses and residents, to this proposal and has decided to delay consideration of the scheme to close the Market Place.
“This position will be reviewed again next year when the full programme of events has been finalised.
“In the meantime, the Market Place will be closed for events throughout this summer as usual.”
