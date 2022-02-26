The NKDC offices were lit in blue and yellow in support of Ukraine on Thursday evening.

In solidarity with the people of Ukraine who are currently being invaded by Russian troops, North Kesteven District Council's Sleaford offices were lit in blue and yellow on Thursday.

The authority stated that its offices were lit in this way to show unity also with anyone impacted in our communities or elsewhere by the situation in Ukraine, including those who are concerned for the safety of family, friends and others they may know there.

Council Leader Coun Richard Wright called for the offices to be lit this way in support and recorded an accompanying message.

He said: "At times like these we need to support people who will find themselves on the wrong end of a situation they have not asked for or deserved.

"On behalf of NKDC we support people of Ukraine and support all our leaders in trying to deal with this situation