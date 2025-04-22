Unlawful encampment moves on from Boston town centre following council action

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

An unlawful encampment in Boston town centre has been cleared.

The encroachment took place at the Cattle Market Car Park, off Wide Bargate.

It was reported to police yesterday (Monday, April 21) at about 11.45am.

This morning, a spokesman for Boston Borough Council said ‘statutory notices’ were served yesterday on all vehicles, directing them to leave.

Boston Borough Council offices in West Street.

“All notices were formally served less than two-and-a-half hours after the encampment was set up,” they said.

“Following the issuing of these notices, all but one vehicle has now left the site. If the remaining vehicle is not removed, or if those responsible do not comply with the requirements of the notice, further legal action can and will be taken.”

Shortly, after making this statement, the council released an update to say the last vehicle had left.