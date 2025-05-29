UPDATED: NWS comments after board recommends county council withdrawal from nuclear waste site proposal

Lincolnshire County Council.

Lincolnshire County Council’s Overview Scrutiny Management Board has unanimously proposed to immediately withdraw from a partnership scheme considering plans for nuclear waste disposal site on the coast

The decision on the council’s membership of the Theddlethorpe Geological Disposal Facility (GDF) Community Partnership will now be made by the Executive on Tuesday, June 3.

The Overview Scrutiny Management Board discussed the GDF proposals which originally earmarked a former gas terminal site at Theddlethorpe but were now focussing a few miles inland near Gayton le Marsh.

There were a number of impassioned speeches by members and questions of speakers on the matter. Proposing the motion, Conservative Councillor Richard Davies stated: “The time has come for Lincolnshire County Council to make a firm decision on this project. There has been more than enough time for Nuclear Waste Services to make the case for the GDF, and they have failed.”

The board then unanimously voted to recommend to the Executive that the council withdraws from the partnership.

This decision marks a clear change in direction regarding Lincolnshire’s involvement in the proposed nuclear waste disposal site having previously kept an open mind to continue engagement leading to a public test of support before making a final decision.

Simon Hughes, Nuclear Waste Services (NWS) Siting and Communities Director commented on the move: “Since the launch of the Geological Disposal Facility siting process in Lincolnshire, the council has advocated for residents to have the opportunity to have access to the information they need to make an informed decision about the future for long term disposal of radioactive waste. Their participation has played a key role in facilitating conversations with local people about the process, its implications, and potential benefits associated with hosting a GDF.

“Given the long-term nature of the siting process, up to £1m a year of Government funding is available to those areas that have formed a GDF Community Partnership. NWS has to date granted over £2million to support local community projects in the area.

“The entire GDF siting process is based on community consent and there is an absolute requirement for any potential host community to have given its consent prior to any development being agreed.

“This conversation can carry on without commitment, but we will fully respect and understand any decision made by the council’s Executive on June 3.”