'Very frustrating and worrying' - Concern over handling of controversial planning application for 89 new homes near Boston

Concern has been voiced over the handling of a controversial planning application for 89 new homes in a village near Boston.

The application in question concerns land east of Gaysfield Road, in Fishtoft.

Last month, the proposed development went before Boston Borough Council’s Planning Committee, where it managed to split councillors twice.

Initially, members rejected the application, voting five in favour and six against, with one abstention.

The proposed development, displayed at the public meeting.

However, after officers raised doubts about whether a refusal would hold up at appeal, a second vote was held; then, the application was approved six votes to four, with two abstentions.

There was another twist in the tale, however, as following the meeting the council decided the application would be heard again.

A spokesman said: “Following advice, a decision has been taken to return the application to committee to be considered afresh, which will occur in due course.

“These circumstances are specific to this application and, whilst it remains active, we are unable to provide further comment on it at this time.”

The Grade II listed Fishtoft Manor. Concern has been raised about what impact the proposed development would have on the building, which is located near the site in mind. The home, which has a history dating back to the late 18th century, served as a hospital during the war, its owner says.

Before the application had even gone before the committee, it had already proved contentious.

Ahead of the meeting, Fishtoft Parish Council objected to the plans on multiple grounds, arguing, for instance, that the village lacks the infrastructure to absorb another 89 homes.

There were also a large number of objections from residents, again on multiple grounds, flood risk being one, housing density being another.

At the meeting itself, three speakers rallied against the development, including ward member Coun Helen Staples, who said the scale of the project would have an ‘intolerable impact on the existing built development’.

In the wake of the council’s decision, residents held a public meeting over the plans. More than 50 people attended, making it standing room only.

Concerns discussed included: flooding; traffic; the potential impact on the Grade II listed Fishtoft Manor, which is close to the site; and also how the meeting unfolded, in particular the re-vote.

A petition was started calling for the result of the first vote to be honoured.

Linda Taylor, a resident of Gaysfield Road, one of the organisers of the meeting, said: “The strength of feeling against Boston Borough Council was something I had never experienced before.”

She described it as a ‘very frustrating and worrying time for Fishtoft residents’.

“We have the worry that with climate change meaning long dry spells and then torrential rains – will we flood?” she said. “Add to this the uncertainty from Boston Borough Council, no one knows what is happening – we don’t even know what the term ‘reconsideration’ means in this respect.”

A spokesman for Boston Borough Council said it had no further update at this time.

A spokesman for the applicant, Gleeson Homes, said it was unable to comment at this stage as the plans were due to go back before the Planning Committee, however, added it would look to provide a statement in due course.