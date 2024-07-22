Views sought on garden waste service

West Lindsey District Council offices

​Residents in West Lindsey are to be asked for their views on the garden waste service currently offered by the district council.

The popular service is in its sixth year and now West Lindsey District Council wants to

find out from residents what they think of it and whether any changes need to be

made.

More than 25,000 residents subscribe to the service, which is operated on a not-for-profit basis, meaning the council doesn’t make any money from providing the collections. The current cost for the service is £44 per bin, which equates to just £2.44 per collection, per bin. Income from the service is used directly to meet costs such as vehicle maintenance, fuel, and staffing.

The consultation, which runs until September 9, will ask residents for their views on a

range of questions relating to the garden waste collection service, including its cost,

payment methods, frequency and the collection’s schedule.

Councillor Emma Bailey, Vice Chair of the council’s Prosperous Communities Committee, said: “The garden waste collection service offered by the council is very popular and is great value for money. What we want to do now is find out from residents what they like about the service and by beginning this consultation we hope to gather as much feedback as we can in order for us to decide if any changes need to be made to the service. I would encourage people to take part as everyone’s view is important to us and it helps ensure we deliver the best possible service.”

A number of events allowing residents to take part in the consultation are also set to

take place across the district, details of which will be announced shortly.

Residents can access the feedback form here