Village housing estate gets approval as ‘flooding issues can be sorted’

Land off Wragby Road, Bardney, where 54 new homes are planned Credit: LDRS

Plans for up to 54 homes in a village near Horncastle have been given approval, despite residents saying the site gets waterlogged.

The scheme was proposed for open space in the centre of Bardney, backing onto homes on Abbey Road and Wragby Road.

West Lindsey District Council’s planning committee said that work would improve rather than worsen flooding problems in the village.

Councillor Ian Fleetwood (Con), who represents the area, said: “Local people have told me how much water there is here on the site, and how waterlogged it gets.

Proposed plans for 54 homes on Wragby Road, Bardney. From submitted planning documents. Credit: Fytche-Taylor Planning Ltd/Executors of estate of Margaret Lintin

“We want betterment of the water run-off situation. There are bungalows on neighbouring roads that still go underwater when it floods – the scheme can’t be allowed to make that worse.”

The area is an allocated housing site, and the plans have been submitted by Fytche-Taylor Planning Ltd on behalf of the estate of the former landowner.

Daniel Evans, speaking for the applicant, told the committee: “There are some areas at low risk of surface water flooding. These are localised, low points in the site.

“A drainage strategy will be implemented to overcome the risks. Ground testing will be used to determine the size and location of any attenuation basin [a pond to catch run-off water.]

“It can be drained in a positive manner.”

This application was for outline permission, with details such as the location and design of the homes to be decided in a future plan.

It was approved unanimously, with Councillor Roger Patterson (Con) saying: “There are issues with flooding, but I’m satisfied they can be sorted and I can’t see any reason to reject.”

Bardney residents previously told the Local Democracy Reporting Service that there was already a surplus of housing in the village, with homes from two new developments struggling to sell.

One woman who lives next to the site said: “Homes in Bardney just aren’t selling. There are about 14 on Rightmove from the brand new estate right now.

“There’s just no amenities here – the buses are rubbish, so you either have to walk or drive to work.”

Another said: “We’ve already got enough homes for a village with these facilities. We only have a small shop, and it’s impossible to get into the doctors.”

However, the planning committee wasn’t allowed to take into account whether there is a demand for the homes or not.