Villagers fear they will lose cathedral views to new housing plans

An extension is planned to the Cathedral View estate on Dunholme Road, Scothern. Access will be created through the gap between houses From planning documents. Credit: Ralph Day, Christopher Day, Catherine Meace, Rebecca Woodhouse

New housing plans would leave an estate called Cathedral View unable to actually see the landmark building, residents claim.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The first part of the new development on Dunholme Road in Scothern was recently completed, and plans have been submitted for another 53 homes to the west.

However, existing residents fear the new properties would obstruct their view towards Lincoln and its famous cathedral, leaving the development with an ironic name.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The plans have been submitted by Ralph Day, Christopher Day, Catherine Meace and Rebecca Woodhouse.

Other concerns have been raised about the housing plans ahead the planning meeting at West Lindsey District Council last week.

A total of 15 residents and Scothern Parish Council have submitted written objections.

Yvonne Owens, who lives on the first part of the development, wrote: “I purchased my property on the grounds that the land behind the development was a green site and would never be built upon.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The proposed development will completely obstruct this vista .

“Had I known that this rural vista was to be destroyed, I would not have purchased a property on [the estate].”

A couple also living on the estate wrote: “The phase 1 development was marketed as ‘Cathedral View’ and it would seem that this would no longer be the case once the 2nd phase is built.”

Others have raised concerns about the village’s problems with flooding and lack of facilities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kate Backhouse wrote: “Scothern does not have the infrastructure or capacity to support a development of this size.

“It has no GP, no chemist and no shop. The school in the village is already oversubscribed.”

A Claypool Lane resident wrote: “Since the heavy rain in November, part of the village has flooded several times.

“Sewers have also overflowed in Craypool Lane. These additional houses will contribute to this problem.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The application has been recommended for approval at West Lindsey District Council’s planning committee next week, providing funding agreements are completed.

It’s expected that the developer will agree to fund more primary school places and medical facilities in the village, along with an hourly bus to Lincoln.

13 of the 52 houses will be priced affordably, according to the planning documents.

The planning committee will take place on Wednesday, April 2.